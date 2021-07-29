EAST SMITHFIELD – The family band The Williamson Branch is returning to share the gospel message at a Concert on the Green in East Smithfield on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group.
The Williamson Branch plays music that is mostly bluegrass, gospel, and sometimes country, but always fresh and exciting. Their vocals soar with a closeness that can only be found in blood relatives. Their instrumentation is impressive. Their laughter is contagious. Their clog dancing is exhilarating and their personalities are sparkling!
The Williamson Branch has several songs on the top 10 bluegrass charts. One of the songs is “Which Train,” which was penned by Melody Williamson Keyes.
The members of The Williamson Branch include: Kevin Williamson, his wife Debbie and daughters Melody Keyes, Kadence and Caroline, and banjoist, Anthony Howell.
Please check out their website www.williamsonbranch.com. If you need further information, please contact Bernie Petry at (570) 596-3202.
