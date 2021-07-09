Sitzman

Born to Joan and Zach Sitzman of Sayre, a son, Leo Myron, on April 30, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Birmingham

Born to Tracy and Michael Birmingham of Granville Summit, a son, Davy Matthew, on June 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Wakefield/Smith

Born to Lauren Wakefield and Paul Smith of Lowman, N.Y., a son, Levi Wyatt, on June 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Lane

Born to Anthony and Natasha Lane of Athens, a daughter, McKenna Grace, on June 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Lattimer/Owen

Born to Serena Lattimer and Curtis Owen of Athens, a daughter, Rozalie, on June 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kirchner

Born to Emily and Jared Kirchner of Meshoppen, Pa., a daughter, McKinley Ann, on June 25, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Canino/Brassfield

Born to Kate Canino and Gary Brassfield of Towanda, a son, Gabriel Peter, on June 25, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Cook/Spencer

Born to Jasmine Cook and Adrian Spencer of New Albany, a son, Jaxson Reid, on June 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Tucker

Born to Audra and Thomas Tucker of Kirkwood, N.Y., a daughter, Ivy Meadow, on June 28, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Killan

Born to Emma and Daniel Killan of Milan, a daughter, Sedona Grace, on June 28, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Uetwiller/Cardone

Born to Alesha Uetwiller and Joshua Cardone of Sayre, a daughter, Roxlyn Mae, on June 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Benjamin/Swansbrough

Born to Anna Benjamin and William Swansbrough Jr. of Candor, N.Y., a son, Coby, on June 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Shay

Born to Elizabeth and Eric Shay of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Ronan Scout, on June 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Chapman

Born to Vanessa and Richard Chapman of Sayre, a daughter, Grace Rose, on June 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Frisbie

Born to Traci and Ryan Frisbie of Sayre, a son, Lance Michael, on June 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Buiniskis/Groover

Born to Rhianna Buiniskis and Todd Groover of Towanda, a daughter, Amiyah Jaquelynne, on July 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Hudson

Born to Christina Hudson of Towanda, a daughter, Emilia Anne, on July 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

