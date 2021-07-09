Sitzman
Born to Joan and Zach Sitzman of Sayre, a son, Leo Myron, on April 30, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Birmingham
Born to Tracy and Michael Birmingham of Granville Summit, a son, Davy Matthew, on June 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Wakefield/Smith
Born to Lauren Wakefield and Paul Smith of Lowman, N.Y., a son, Levi Wyatt, on June 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Lane
Born to Anthony and Natasha Lane of Athens, a daughter, McKenna Grace, on June 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Lattimer/Owen
Born to Serena Lattimer and Curtis Owen of Athens, a daughter, Rozalie, on June 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Kirchner
Born to Emily and Jared Kirchner of Meshoppen, Pa., a daughter, McKinley Ann, on June 25, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Canino/Brassfield
Born to Kate Canino and Gary Brassfield of Towanda, a son, Gabriel Peter, on June 25, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Cook/Spencer
Born to Jasmine Cook and Adrian Spencer of New Albany, a son, Jaxson Reid, on June 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Tucker
Born to Audra and Thomas Tucker of Kirkwood, N.Y., a daughter, Ivy Meadow, on June 28, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Killan
Born to Emma and Daniel Killan of Milan, a daughter, Sedona Grace, on June 28, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Uetwiller/Cardone
Born to Alesha Uetwiller and Joshua Cardone of Sayre, a daughter, Roxlyn Mae, on June 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Benjamin/Swansbrough
Born to Anna Benjamin and William Swansbrough Jr. of Candor, N.Y., a son, Coby, on June 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Shay
Born to Elizabeth and Eric Shay of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Ronan Scout, on June 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Chapman
Born to Vanessa and Richard Chapman of Sayre, a daughter, Grace Rose, on June 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Frisbie
Born to Traci and Ryan Frisbie of Sayre, a son, Lance Michael, on June 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Buiniskis/Groover
Born to Rhianna Buiniskis and Todd Groover of Towanda, a daughter, Amiyah Jaquelynne, on July 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hudson
Born to Christina Hudson of Towanda, a daughter, Emilia Anne, on July 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.