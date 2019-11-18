Athens:
This week at the Spalding Memorial Library we will have programs for all ages!
Miss Jess will be taking the library out into the community three times this week. She will visit Little Harvard on the 19th of November at 9:30 a.m. On Wednesday the 20th of November Miss Jess will visit Head Start 1 at 9 a.m. and Kozy Kastle at 3:30 p.m. When Miss Jess goes to our community childcare centers, she takes a little bit of the library to children who may not otherwise make it to story time. She brings books to read aloud, a craft, and, for some, a small rotating collection of library books to be borrowed for two weeks. It is our hope that we will inspire a love of reading and lifelong learning in as many children in our community as possible.
This Tuesday our Writing Club will be meeting, open to teens and adults. They meet on the first Thursday and third Tuesday of every month. Come open your creative pathways with writing activities and conversation!
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
Our 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Book Club will meet on the 21st of November, they will be talking about “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” and “The Zookeeper’s Wife.” The 1 p.m. group will be reading “Where the Crawdads Sing” for December and the 6 p.m. group will be reading “The Good Neighbor, The Life and Work of Fred Rogers.” For more information or to join the club, contact Meaghann at (570) 888-7117.
Story time on Friday, Nov. 22, will be themed around Thanksgiving for both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, and crafts all about Thanksgiving!
Our Christmas Market is coming up on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.! Santa will be making a visit to the library and there will be crafts inside for kids as well as a fire pit to keep warm! Please contact Meaghann at (570) 888-7117 with any questions.
We’ll see you soon at the library!
