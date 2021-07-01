MANSFIELD – One hundred twenty-six students have been named to the Mansfield University president’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the president’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

Local students named to the president’s list are:

Ethan Allen of Ulster, pursuing the Bachelor of Science – Business Administration: Accounting; Sage Burt of Waverly, N.Y., pursuing the Bachelor of Science in Education – Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Neil Carpenter of Athens, pursuing the Bachelor of Science – Business Administration: Marketing; Abigail Cuno of Ulster, pursuing the Bachelor of Science – Business Administration: Management; James Esposito of Sayre, pursuing the Bachelor of Science – Biology; Marc Felt of Sayre, pursuing the Bachelor of Science in Education – Early Childhood and Elementary Education with Special Education second certification; Lucas Newman of Ulster, pursuing the Bachelor of Science in Education – Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Cali Park of Waverly, N.Y., pursuing the Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Nursing; Robert Robbins of Athens, pursuing the Bachelor of Science in Education – Professional Studies in Secondary Education: Earth and Space Science Education; and Kayla Thompson of Athens, pursuing the Bachelor of Arts – Sociology: General Applied.

