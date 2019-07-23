ATHENS – My Brother’s Keeper celebrated its 27th anniversary in June. The group makes what is fondly known as “ugly quilts” because of random patchwork fabric used.
Every Tuesday morning finds a group of dedicated volunteers making sleeping bags for the homeless and blankets for shelters. To date, they have made 5,118 bags and 948 blankets that are distributed among nine organizations.
Relaying on donated materials, the group is grateful for ongoing community support.
Anyone wishing to participate would be most welcome. The only skill needed is the ability to tie a knot. No quotas or attendance, people come as time allows, many hands make light work!
My Brother’s Keeper meets at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (use ramp door in back).
For further information, call Gloria at (570) 888-0885 or Pam at (570) 888-9053.
