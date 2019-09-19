WYALUSING – The Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce (GWCC) is bringing bluegrass music back to Wyalusing with an impressive list of talented performers set to take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 21 from noon-10 p.m. at Grovedale Winery.
Headlining this year’s show for the second straight year is “Sideline,” a North Carolina-based six-piece band. This band will perform at 4 p.m. and again at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. They can be purchased at the Rocket-Courier office on Route 6, Wyalusing, or at Grovedale Winery, across from the Wyalusing Valley High School at 71 Grovedale Lane. Youths age 15 and under are admitted free when an adult ticket is purchased.
Back again this year will be Friday night’s “Pickin’ By the Firepit,” which gets underway at 6 p.m. Bring your instrument and join in. Admission is included with the purchase of a ticket to Saturday’s show.
Other bands performing include:
“Texas Rose Band,” a five-piece band performing an interesting blend of old-time folk, western and bluegrass, will perform at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
“Mama Corn,” Central Pennsylvania’s premier bluegrass band, will perform twice, first from 3-4 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.
“HillBilly Gypsies,” best known for their high-energy live performances, a crowd favorite at major festivals, fairs and concert venues all across the mid-Atlantic region and abroad, will perform at 3 p.m. and then close out the show Saturday night, performing from 9-10 p.m.
No pets or coolers can be brought onto the concert grounds. Beer and wine will be offered for purchase, along with food. Various vendors will also be on-site.
A Day of Bluegrass is sponsored by the Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce and supported in part by the PA Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of PA, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
