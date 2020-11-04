The Early Head Start program of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. offers children and families home visits which include a weekly 90-minute visit to the family’s home to provide health, nutrition, and family services, teach parenting skills, and offer the opportunity for families to set goals for themselves. Early Head Start is a year-round program and family play groups are offered so that parents and children can come together to share, learn, and create.
Each Family Partner who is the home visitor for a caseload of 11 families is assigned a program vehicle. Traveling the roads of Bradford and Tioga counties can be challenging, especially in the winter months, so vehicle safety is important. Carrie Spencer, a Family Partner in Bradford County, serving the Towanda, Rome, Northeast and Wyalusing areas, was assigned a new vehicle, a 2020 Subaru Premium Forester.
The program is required to send proposals to vendors and Williams Subaru of Sayre was awarded the purchase; Rasmus Jorgensen sold and delivered the vehicle to BTHS.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “…To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
