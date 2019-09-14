SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF ITALY will hold its General Assembly meeting on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m.
GUTHRIE POST-CONCUSSION SUPPORT GROUP will meet Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. in the 4 Blue Conference Room located on the fourth floor of the Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre. Guest speaker Claire Lepat will talk about her 20-plus concussions and focus on how she has adjusted to college while dealing with post-concussion syndrome. The group is free and all are welcome. For more information, please contact Steven Hicks, MS, ATC by email at Steven.Hicks@guthrie.org. The group also maintains a Facebook page, Twin Tiers Sports Post-Concussion Support Group.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Sept. 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes beef and gravy over noodles, vegetable, roll and butter, fruit, dessert and beverage. Food Pantry should be open during dinner hours.
VALLEY CHORUS REHEARSAL/SIGN UP will be held Monday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Waverly High School music room, Frederick Street, Waverly. Second of third sign up for the chorus’ Christmas concert on Dec. 8. New members welcome. Rehearsals each Monday night. For information, call Kyle Burns at (607) 343-9977.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Monday, Sept. 16 at noon at the Waverly Presbyterian Church. Bring a dish to pass and own table service. Dessert will be provided.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
WAVERLY TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY NO. 646 meets Mondays at the Waverly United Methodist Church at 8 a.m. Meeting follows weigh-in. Call (570) 882-8064 or (570) 731-4145.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. No skills needed. For more information call 888-0885 or 888-9053.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement). Tuesday is 12 & 12 meeting and Friday is Big Book meeting.
