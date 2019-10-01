Corvette people
Gathered near the restoration-themed water feature at Pennsylvania College of Technology are (from left) Susquehanna Valley Corvette Club members Keith and Jan Hoffman, who brought their 2011 Corvette Grand Sport 3LT to campus; scholarship recipients Chase T. Fritz, of Athens, and Jacob A. Dock, of Middleburg; and Al Clapps, chairman of the SVCC Car Show Committee.

 Pennsylvania College of Technology

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The Susquehanna Valley Corvette Club, which supports Pennsylvania College of Technology students through a pair of scholarship funds, recently honored two more beneficiaries of its generosity.

Students Jacob A. Dock, of Middleburg, enrolled in automotive restoration technology, and Chase T. Fritz, an automotive technology major from Athens, each will receive $2,500 during the 2019-20 school year as the latest recipients of club scholarships.

“Penn College and our students benefit from our partnership with the Susquehanna Valley Corvette Club,” said Kyle A. Smith, executive director of the Penn College Foundation. “The continued passion and commitment they display toward our students is greatly appreciated.”

The club, formed in 2003 and online at www.SusquehannaValleyCorvetteClub.org, conducted a summerlong raffle to benefit those scholarship funds.

