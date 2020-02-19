BUFFALO, N.Y. – Canisius College congratulates more than 1,110 undergraduate students who were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list. The following local students made the list:

Declan Sharma, from Sayre, a Biology major at Canisius and member of the Class of 2023.

Julianne Lee, from Waverly, N.Y., a Biology major at Canisius and member of the Class of 2022.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.

