STANDING STONE – Carl and Opal Schlappi will provide the special music at the Standing Stone United With Christ Church at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Carl and Opal are both retired, Opal as an administrator at the Allenwood Federal Prison Camp and Carl as a high school principal in Williamsport. Carl and Opal enjoy entertaining at nursing homes, hospitals, churches, and special events. They sing and play “old-time gospel” music, as well as comedy and story songs. They have been playing music together for 47 years.
Their program also requires singing from the audience, so be prepared to sing some old hymns and other songs that you might not have sung in a while.
Faith Jaynes is organist, Carol O’Brien is pianist, and the Rev. Terry Parks is the speaker. Come and join us for an enjoyable and wonderful evening of worshiping Christ through music.
The church is located in Standing Stone. At Route 187/Route 6 intersection in Wysox, take Route 6 east toward Wyalusing. Go 2.4 miles and take a right on River Road (down along the Susquehanna River). The church is 2 miles on the left. If you are coming west on Route 6 from the Wyalusing area, in Rummerfield you will make a left-hand turn on River Road and the church is approximately 2.7 miles on the right.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.