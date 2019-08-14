EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. — Animal Care Sanctuary (ACS) is holding their fifth annual Woofrock Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 12-6 p.m. There will be kids’ activities, live music (including the local band “Legacy”), beer tasting, and adoptable dogs and cats at this dog-friendly event.
Throughout the afternoon, we will have a variety of kids’ activities including face painting and a bounce house to entertain the younger crowd. Beer tastings will be provided by Southern Tier Lager and Ale Makers Club. “Legacy,” “Southern Exit,” and “The Band Ruckus” will be providing live music.
“Legacy” is a five-piece cover band who performed at last year’s event and are excited to be returning this year.
“Sharing this music is a privilege and pleasure and they hope to catch up with you soon,” says Kim Ulrich, lead vocals and percussion, who is also serving on the Woofrock Planning Committee and is doing everything in her power to help make it a successful event and raise funds for the animals at ACS.
Tours of the facility will be offered, highlighting the new kennel construction. All you need to bring is your favorite lawn chair or blanket! We will have food and craft vendors available.
Tickets are $15 prior to the event at and $20 at the gate. Children 14 and younger are free! If you are interested purchasing tickets or learning more about ACS, please visit animalcaresanctuary.org, where you will find information on events, adoptions, foster care, and more. If you would like more information on “Legacy,” they can be reached through Facebook @legacyband2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.