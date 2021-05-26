The end of the Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s program year is quickly approaching and there is no better time to look back and reflect on the past 12 months. There have been many challenges. To celebrate and thank their staff for their commitment to quality education, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. (BTHS) Administration held a Staff Appreciation Day.
Every employee of Bradford Tioga Head Start, Inc. was recognized with a staff appreciation gift of their choosing. Options were a hanging basket from Martin’s Roadside Stand, a Highland Chocolate Assortment, Mill Street Pop Corn, Tice’s Maple Syrup, Conspiracy Coffee or pedicures. Staff were also recognized with a handwritten thank you card from their supervisor. In all, 108 gifts were delivered to the 19 classrooms across Bradford and Tioga counties.
BTHS believes in the importance of recognizing all staff for their commitment and dedication to children and families.
“The Administration recognizes that each staff member plays a unique and important role in making our program a success,” stated Jody Thomas, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Executive Director. “And the appreciation gifts also gave us an opportunity to support local small businesses throughout the area!”
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
