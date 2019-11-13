Datebooks
VALLEY BUSINESS WOMEN’S NETWORK will meet Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at Grace Chinese Buffet on Elmira Street, Athens Township. This month’s speaker will be Sharon Hildebrant, Sayre elementary school teacher and founder of the “Just a Penny” Project. The meeting is open to the public. Call (570) 731-0553 to reserve a spot or for more information. Members are reminded to bring their raffle baskets to the meeting.
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB will hold a meeting/program on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Sayre High School cafeteria. Guest speaker will be geologist Nik Deems, speaking on “Mantle Mylonites: Observing Deformation in the Mantle.” Regular business meeting to follow. Open to public. New members welcome; for more information, visit www.chehannarocks.com.
BOARD OF SEWER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. The meeting was rescheduled from Monday, Nov. 11.
ENDLESS MOUNTAIN QUILT GUILD will meet Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Sayre. There will be demos on “Five Min. Block Variation on 9 Patch.” New members are always welcome.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Nov. 14 from 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens will serve baked chicken, roasted potatoes, vegetable, dessert and beverages.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING will be held Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. weekly, at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
INDOOR FARMERS MARKET is held Wednesdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Guthrie/Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria, Sayre. Held Wednesdays until Dec. 18.
GRASP (GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER A SUBSTANCE PASSING), a grief support group for family and friends who have lost someone to addiction, meets Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 103 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no cost to attend and confidentiality is strictly maintained. Entrance is at back side off the parking lot, handicapped accessible ramp available. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1377867462363205/?ti=icl. Hosted by NAMI Bradford County.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (NA) will meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SURVIVOR’S BIG BOOK/12 &12 MEETING (AA), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage (across from church), 700 Main St., Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.