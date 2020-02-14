SAYRE – The Susquehanna Valley Audubon will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Athens Wesleyan Church gymnasium, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre.
The program, at 7:30 p.m., is “Nature of the Finger Lakes,” to be presented by Theresa Wells.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a covered dish supper. Please bring your own table service and a dish to pass. There will be chocolate cake for dessert.
Meetings are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome. For more information about the club, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.