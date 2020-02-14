SAYRE – The Susquehanna Valley Audubon will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Athens Wesleyan Church gymnasium, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre.

The program, at 7:30 p.m., is “Nature of the Finger Lakes,” to be presented by Theresa Wells.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a covered dish supper. Please bring your own table service and a dish to pass. There will be chocolate cake for dessert.

Meetings are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome. For more information about the club, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426.

