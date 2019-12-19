Nichols:
The Cady Library hours are Monday, 2-8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 2-5:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 2-5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 2-8 p.m.; Friday, 2-5:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon.
The library will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.
Story Hour (ages 12 and under) is held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6-6:45 p.m.
The Adult Book Club meets on the second Wednesday of the month from 12-1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and join in the monthly discussion. Bookateers (pre-teen book club) meets the first and third Monday from 6-6:30 p.m.
Some other monthly meetings that are held at the library include the Library Board and the Friends of the Library. The Library Board meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. The Friends of the Library meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 6:15-7:15 p.m.
Knit & Stitch (all ages) meets the first and third Friday from 4-5 p.m. Lego Club meets the third Thursday of each month from 6-6:45 p.m. Duplo Club meets the first Wednesday from 3-3:45 p.m.
Essential Oils 101 is held the second Friday of the month from 4-5 p.m. Book Previews is held the fourth Friday of the month from 4-5 p.m.
You can find us on Facebook at George P. and Susan Platt Cady Library. For more information call the library at (607) 699-3835 or visit us during library hours.
West Burlington:
The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, midway between Troy and Towanda at 16093 Route 6, Troy. Call (570) 297-2436, or visit during library hours: Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The library will be closing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25. The library will reopen Thursday, Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.
Regular Bradford County Library bookmobile service is suspended for December. In its place will be special visits to meet our new bookmobile. Look for notices on our website, local newspapers, and Facebook. Please call the library at (570) 297-2436 for more information.
The Bradford County Library is the headquarters for a nine-member Bradford County Library System. It is part of the North Central Library District and is a member of Access Pennsylvania.
For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436. Or visit www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
Ulster:
Mather Memorial Library hours are Tuesday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday from 2-6 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The library will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 26 and also Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Preschool Story Time is held Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. All area preschool children and their caregivers are welcome to attend. For more information, please contact the library at (570) 358-3595.
Mather Memorial Library is a 501c3 non-profit organization that serves the communities of Sheshequin and Ulster townships. The library is a Bradford County United Way agency.
For more information or to speak to the director, please contact the library at (570) 358-3595. Check out our website at www.matherlibrary.org or our online catalog for upcoming events or additional services. You can also find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.