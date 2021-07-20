WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Wilkes University interim Provost Terese Wignot announced the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

Local students named to the dean’s list are: Gianna Picco of Waverly N.Y.; Katherine Shenot of Sayre; and Andrea Noldy of Sayre.

