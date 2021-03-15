Datebooks
FREE TAKEOUT DINNER will be held Monday, March 15 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes beef stew on biscuit, cabbage salad, fruit, dessert and beverage. Anyone wishing dinners for family members not in attendance may show up at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food is available at the dinner. Check The Salvation Army Facebook page and WATS in case of a closing.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet this week on Tuesday, March 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre (instead of held at Epiphany School). Topic is “Our Church Building,” presented by Father Andrew. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
