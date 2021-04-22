FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP DINNER will be held Thursday, April 22 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes hot dogs, baked beans, fruit and packaged dessert. Meal is takeout only. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in each vehicle. Seconds will be available starting at 5:15 p.m., depending upon available supply.

