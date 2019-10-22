Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Tuesday, October 22nd, 5:30-7:00 we will be hosting a session on Nature Journaling. This will include botanical drawing and other disciplines. Each participant will receive a sketchbook for the course. We plan on using the sketchbooks in subsequent lessons. All those looking to learn and learning to look should attend!
• Wednesday, October 23rd at 10:30 a.m. we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme will be “Pumpkins.” Join us for fun fall stories and crafts!
• Thursday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m., we will have One-on-one Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
• Thursday, October 24th, there will be a Children’s Halloween Party from 5:00-6:30 p.m. complete with seasonal stories, crafts, games, and snacks! Also, Mellie the Dog will be making an appearance! Children may come in costume. Please no play swords or weapons, etc. Also, we will, once again, be displaying our teal pumpkin to bring awareness for those who struggle with food allergies. All children will receive fun, non-food treats to take home with them.
Save the date for upcoming events at Sayre Public Library! Wednesday, October 30th from 5:00-7:30, we will be holding an After-hours Teen Halloween Hangout featuring a showing of the Crimes of Grindelwald movie, games on the Nintendo Switch, and free snacks and drinks. The library will not be open to the general public during this event, but all teens are invited to attend!
Have you pulled out your fall or Halloween decorations and decided that there are some that you just don’t need anymore? Bring them to the Sayre Library to add to our Holiday Décor sale stash! We collect indoor and outdoor holiday decorations year-round for our summertime sale to benefit the library. Decorations should be new or gently used. Donations are accepted at the circulation desk at the library.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New non-fiction this week includes “The Body: a Guide for Occupants,” by Bill Bryson, “Me,” by Elton John, “Martha Stewart’s Cookie Perfection: 100+ Recipes to Take Your Sweet Treats to the Next Level,” by Martha Stewart, and “Unfollow: a memoir of loving and leaving the Westboro Baptist Church,” by Megan Phelps-Roper.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Library hours are 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, 10 am -7:30 pm Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. -7:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 am-5 pm Friday, and 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
