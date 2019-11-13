Dinosaurs
The Bradford County Library will be hosting a “Dinovember” program for attendees to learn about dinosaur diets through stories, songs, a craft and snacks. The program is free and open to the public.

WEST BURLINGTON – Enjoy a fun morning of dinosaur stories, songs, a craft and snacks at the Bradford County Library on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. Emily the Dinosaur Wrangler from the Museum of the Earth will guide us in exploring dinosaur diets through silly stories and hands-on science. Touch dinosaur fossils and learn how scientists figure out what kind of diets dinosaurs had so long ago. We’ll read “How do Dinosaurs Eat their Food?” by Jane Yolen and Mark Teague. It’ll be dino-mite!

Celebrate a love of dinosaurs all month long! Join us for our weekly Learning Time Tuesdays at 10 a.m. This program is interactive and ideal for preschoolers.

The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, near the town of Burlington. These programs are free and open to the public. For further information, follow us on Facebook or call the library at (570) 297-2436.

