NICHOLS – The Cady Library, 42 E. River Road, Nichols, has announced its schedule of events this summer:

Tuesday, July 13: 6 p.m., K-9 officer demonstration.

Wednesday, July 14: 10 a.m., therapy mini-horses.

Thursday, July 15: 10 a.m., Tanglewood presentation.

Wednesday, July 21: 6 p.m., Painting with Cassie (all materials included).

Thursday, July 22: 10 a.m., Dirtmeister Science Camp.

Tuesday, July 27: 6 p.m., Waterman Center program.

Thursday, July 29: 10 a.m., raptor presentation.

Tuesday, Aug. 3: 6 p.m., Angel Eyes Animal Rehabilitation.

Thursday, Aug. 5: 10 a.m., Dog Training with Sam.

Saturday, Aug. 7: 10 a.m., Painting with Cassie (all materials included).

Tuesday, Aug. 10: 6 p.m., raptor presentation.

Thursday, Aug. 12: 10 a.m., Waterman Stream Safari.

Thursday, Aug. 19: 6 p.m., therapy mini-horses.

Load comments