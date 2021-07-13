NICHOLS – The Cady Library, 42 E. River Road, Nichols, has announced its schedule of events this summer:
Tuesday, July 13: 6 p.m., K-9 officer demonstration.
Wednesday, July 14: 10 a.m., therapy mini-horses.
Thursday, July 15: 10 a.m., Tanglewood presentation.
Wednesday, July 21: 6 p.m., Painting with Cassie (all materials included).
Thursday, July 22: 10 a.m., Dirtmeister Science Camp.
Tuesday, July 27: 6 p.m., Waterman Center program.
Thursday, July 29: 10 a.m., raptor presentation.
Tuesday, Aug. 3: 6 p.m., Angel Eyes Animal Rehabilitation.
Thursday, Aug. 5: 10 a.m., Dog Training with Sam.
Saturday, Aug. 7: 10 a.m., Painting with Cassie (all materials included).
Tuesday, Aug. 10: 6 p.m., raptor presentation.
Thursday, Aug. 12: 10 a.m., Waterman Stream Safari.
Thursday, Aug. 19: 6 p.m., therapy mini-horses.
