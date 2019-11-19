Sayre:
Sayre Public Library continues to add new books to our collection. New titles this week include “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” by Mary Higgins Clark, “The Family Upstairs” by Lisa Jewell, “A Christmas Gathering” by Anne Perry and “The Deserter” by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. we will be having our monthly book club meeting. This month’s title to be discussed is “Sarah’s Key” by Tatiana de Rosnay.
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week the theme is Pets! Come and learn about furry and finned friends with fun stories, activities and crafts!
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 5-7:30 p.m., we will host an After-Hours Teen Hangout! The Hangout will feature a showing of “The Crimes of Grindelwald” movie, games on the Nintendo Switch, and free snacks and drinks. The library will not be open to the general public during this event, but all teens are invited to attend!
• Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10:30 a.m., we will have our One-on-One Technology Time and Advanced Tech Tips with Tim Clines from Sayre Computer. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
• Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m., the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed next Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will reopen for regular hours, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Save the date for upcoming events at Sayre Public Library! Saturday, Nov. 30, we will be having a book sale and we need your donations to help build up inventory. We are interested in current (published in the last 10-15 years) fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books that are in like-new condition. Materials should be in good condition – no mold, odors, water damage, etc. Donations can be brought to the circulation desk, and we ask that you bring only two boxes or bags at a time to allow staff the time needed to sort and store the items. Please, no textbooks or reference materials (dictionaries, encyclopedia, etc.).
Join us on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10-11:30 a.m. for a fun-filled morning with Santa! He will read holiday stories and listen to each child’s Christmas wishes, while you freely snap pictures of this special moment. There will also be crafts and activities, along with light refreshments, and each child will receive a book to take home. It is sure to be a magical time. Bring your friends and family for this free annual event!
As you take out decorations in preparation for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held summer 2020. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations, except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
