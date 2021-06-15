WINDHAM CENTER COMMUNITY CHURCH invites everyone to a Bible Study (which runs Wednesdays through June 16). The study, “Why I Believe,” by Chip Ingram, is for those who would like to strengthen their faith or learn why we believe. It is held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 35 Church Lane, Rome. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.

WAVERLY SCHOOL RETIREES will meet for lunch on Thursday, June 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant. No reservation required. Your guest is welcome.

VALLEY FOOD PANTRY has announced its new hours. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. The Valley Food Pantry provides an emergency supply of food once a month. It is located at 418 Waverly St., Waverly, behind Partners/Smith Brothers Insurance. Anyone living within the Waverly, Athens or Sayre school districts is eligible to come once a month for help.

