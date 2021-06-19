WILKES-BARRE – Wilkes University awarded nearly 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 74th spring commencement ceremonies from May 28 to 30. To honor those earning their degrees and accommodate their families, six in-person ceremonies for students receiving doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees were held during Memorial Day weekend.

Shawn Shaw of Sayre received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Sports Management.

Alexandra Panek of Sayre received a Doctor of Pharmacy.

Katherine Shenot of Sayre received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

