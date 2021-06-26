PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Ethan Lane, son of Dan and Maggie Lane of Milan, has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y.
Lane, a junior at the college, is majoring in biochemistry and working as a summer intern in cancer research at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wis., this summer.
To be eligible for the dean’s list at St. John Fisher College, a student must have attained at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.