PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Ethan Lane, son of Dan and Maggie Lane of Milan, has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y.

Lane, a junior at the college, is majoring in biochemistry and working as a summer intern in cancer research at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wis., this summer.

To be eligible for the dean’s list at St. John Fisher College, a student must have attained at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

Load comments