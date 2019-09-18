OWEGO – Illustrator and author Jim Gilmore will be at Riverow Bookshop in Owego at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 to unveil his “Life as Seen Through the Eyes of Weasels” book series. Consisting of four books, there is one or more in this series for every age and skill level — from preschool to early teen. Each book is filled with colorful illustrations of animated weasel characters, interspersed with blank pages and prompts for children to do their own drawings.
Gilmore, who has lived in Ithaca with his family since 1989, says he hopes that his books, through shared experience with the under-represented weasel, will teach children simple drawing techniques and foster artistic confidence and aptitude. Bring the kids to try it out!
Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front St. in Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
