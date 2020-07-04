SCRANTON — Local residents were among more than 2,000 students were named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List.

The students are:

Angela R. Hudock of Sayre, a freshman biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Justin M. Reagan of Athens, a senior biochemistry major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Hannah K. Shantillo of Athens, a senior neuroscience major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Load comments