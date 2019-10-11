WAVERLY – The Waverly Free Library will play host to a trio of events focused on writing and writers, starting Saturday and continuing through next Saturday, Oct. 19.
This Saturday, starting at noon, will mark Indie Author Day with some of the area’s independently-published writers. The group will be available to discuss their writing process, their journey to publishing and more. All will have books available for purchase and signing.
On Tuesday, the library will host a meeting of its new Writers’ Group, which will meet from 2-5 p.m. in the Community Room. The group is open to the public and encompasses all ages and writing styles and experience.
Then on Saturday, Oct. 19, poet Craig Czury will return for a writing workshop starting at noon, followed by a reading of his works. Again, participation in the writing workshop is free and open to the public.
“As a library, the written word is the center of everything we do and everything we have,” said WFL Director Chris Brewster. “And as visitors to our Local Authors section can see, we have a lot of local and regional talent. We’re pleased to bring those resources, as well as the opportunity for people to write themselves, to our community.”
For more information on any of these events, contact the library at (607) 565-9341.
