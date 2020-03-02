Athens:
This week at the Spalding Memorial Library we will have programs for all ages!
Spelling Bee Registration starts this week at the county libraries! Stop in for more information!
Miss Jess will be taking the library out into the community five times this week. Miss Jess will visit Head Start 2 at 9 a.m. on the March 2. On March 3, she will visit Sally Babcock’s Daycare at 9 a.m. and Head Start 3 at 10:15 a.m. On March 4, she will visit Valley Childcare at 9 a.m. and Kozy Kastle at 3:30 p.m. When Miss Jess goes to our community childcare centers, she takes a little bit of the library to children who may not otherwise make it to story time. She brings books to read aloud, a craft, and, for some, a small rotating collection of library books to be borrowed for two weeks. It is our hope that we will inspire a love of reading and lifelong learning in as many children in our community as possible.
On the first Tuesday of the month, the Lyme Disease Awareness Group meets in the conference room from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
On Thursday, March 5, author David M. Beers, who is a private investigator, recently published book on the Cal Harris murder trials. Join us for an informative discussion and Q&A session and get an inside view of the Cal Harris story at 6:30 p.m.
Story time on Friday, March 6, will be themed around “Dr. Seuss” for both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, and crafts all about “Dr. Seuss!”
On Saturday, March 7, we will be having our Saturday Storytime and Block Party, open to all ages. Mellie the Therapy dog will also be joining us!
We’ll see you soon at the library!
