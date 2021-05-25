SAYRE – A total of 14 scholarships were awarded in Guthrie’s Annual Health Professions and Employee Scholarship Programs.
Four scholarships were given to children of Guthrie employees with no restrictions on academic career interest, while the 10 scholarships were given to students throughout the region whose academic endeavors will be directly related to health care. All students will receive $650 a year for four years for undergraduate studies. This year’s winners are listed below.
Children of Guthrie Employees Scholarships:
Kymani Getfield, Cortland High School, son of Cherice Francis (Medical Technician, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center); Kevin Reasons, Horseheads High School, son of Mary (Kerri) Reasons (SER Coordinator, Guthrie Sayre); Alexa Sitzer, Sayre High School, daughter of Kari Sitzer (Senior Accountant, Guthrie Sayre) and Jeffrey Sitzer (Cook, Robert Packer Hospital); and Julia Strife, Horseheads High School, daughter of Allison Strife (Manager, Employee & Labor Relations – Guthrie Corning Hospital) and John Strife (Occupational Therapist, Guthrie Home Health of NY).
Guthrie Health Professions Scholarships were awarded to:
Aubrey Akins, Waverly High School; Tia Baldwin, Sullivan County High School; Catherine Brown, Wyalusing Area High School; Makenna Galvin, Athens Area High School; Evelyn Kim, Ithaca High School; Luke Murray, Horseheads High School; Siddharth Nippani, Vestal High School; Enzo Ottaviani, Towanda Area High School; Annabella Regan, Maine-Endwell High School; and Owen Walker, Corning-Painted Post High School.
Thank you to all the Guthrie Scholarship Committee members, employees, participating schools and communities for their help in making this year’s program a success.
