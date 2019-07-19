Abby Davenport graduated on May 26, 2019 from Cornell University, Ithaca, N.Y. Abby received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree after eight years of study and is licensed in Pennsylvania to practice as Dr. Abby Davenport, D.V.M.
Abby is the daughter of Jeffrey and Kim Davenport of Sayre. Maternal grandmother is Linda Barry of Athens. Paternal grandmother is Carol Davenport of Florida.
Abby is a member of the Church of the Redeemer, Sayre.
During Abby’s eight years of college, she worked at the Athens Animal Hospital as a veterinary technician during the summers and over school breaks. She worked with Dr. William Corbett, Dr. Janet Christiansen and Dr. Shelley Hamilton.
While at Cornell, Abby raised and trained two guiding eyes dogs for the nonprofit organization Guiding Eyes for the Blind, located in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. The first dog, Fanta, was matched with a woman who lives in Texas and has been legally blind since birth. Fergus, the second dog, is still in harness training and being evaluated for his possible future companion.
Last winter break at Cornell, Abby spent seven days with the FarVets program in the Central American county of Belize. She was stationed at the Hopkins-Belize Humane Society Animal Care Clinic. She taught people in this impoverished country how to care for their pets and worked with the feral cat program. Abby put her surgical skills to work spaying and neutering as many cats and dogs as possible.
Abby has accepted a veterinarian position at the Athens Animal Hospital and is looking forward to taking new patients.
