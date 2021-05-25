FREE FRESH FOOD POP-UP PANTRY will be held Tuesday, May 25 from noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold a workshop meeting on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

WINDHAM CENTER COMMUNITY CHURCH invites everyone to a Bible Study. The study, “Why I Believe,” by Chip Ingram, is for those who would like to strengthen their faith or learn why we believe. It is held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 35 Church Lane, Rome. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.

