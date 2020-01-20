PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Ethan Lane, son of Dan and Maggie Lane of Milan, has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y.

Lane is a sophomore who is a majoring in biochemistry and minoring in financial planning. He also was a starter for the varsity soccer team at Fisher while attaining his 4.0.

To be eligible for the dean’s list at St. John Fisher College, a student must have attained at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

