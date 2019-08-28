Datebooks
SUMMER PARK SERIES, hosted by Sayre Business Association, will be held in Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre, on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 5-7 p.m. Free and open to public. Music by Zach Anderson and Gary Raupers. Bring your own lawn chairs or blanket. Vendors will also be available.
FREE CONCERT will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Nichols United Methodist Church. Featuring music by “Ain’t Misbehavin,’” a dance band that plays Big Band, jazz, pop, rock and polka. Free and open to the public.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, Aug. 29 from 4-6 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The meal includes hot dogs, macaroni salad, desserts and beverages.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open again this month on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A basic supply of groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).
