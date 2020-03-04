Waverly:
Thanks to everyone who turned out at the Waverly Free Library for Sunday’s celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday!
Today’s Story Time will be all about Cold and Flu – A-choo! Join us at 10:15 a.m. for crafts, songs, and, of course, stories. Next Wednesday’s Story Time will be Dinosaurs.
Look for us at the Waverly High School Thursday for the WCSD Literacy Night. We’ll have information on signing up for library cards, plus giveaways and a drawing for a set of Dr. Seuss books! The event runs from 5-7 p.m.
Our book club will meet next Tuesday at 2 p.m. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend.
The library’s Board of Trustees will meet on Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. Meetings are open to the public, and attendance is encouraged.
Our next Kids Maker session will be on Tuesday, March 17, from 5:30-7 p.m., and the craft will be for St. Patrick’s Day. Crafts are designed for kids and their caregivers; please arrive before 6:30 p.m. to ensure you have time to finish your craft.
The Alzheimer’s Association will be holding an educational program on Effective Communication Strategies on Thursday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to noon. Please call (315)472-4201, ext. 227, to register.
The library is hosting AARP tax preparers on Tuesdays and Thursdays, running through April 14. Appointments are being taken by the preparers, not library staff; to make an appointment, call (607) 768-9905.
Our annual Fund Drive is underway. For those who have already contributed, we offer a huge thanks! The money we collect is used largely to keep our collection of books, DVDs, and books on tape current for you, as well as programming and special events. Any amount is much appreciated.
This year’s Bob Fox Memorial Trivia competition will be held in the fall instead of its usual late winter date. More details will follow.
We are pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
