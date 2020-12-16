FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, Dec. 17 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., as available, at St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Christmas menu is roast turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce and dessert. Serving will be takeout only, served from the white garage behind the church; enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.

