Athens:
A huge thank you to everyone who helped make Wine and Dine a success!
Here are the programs and announcements we have coming up this week at the Spalding Memorial Library:
• Tuesday, Sept. 3:
At 9 a.m., Ms. Jess visits Sally Babcock’s Daycare with a traveling story time including crafts, songs and, of course, stories.
From 5:30-7:30 p.m., the Lyme Disease Awareness group will meet. Those looking to prevent, seek treatment, or just learn more about the disease are welcome.
From 6:30-8 p.m., The Threads Group will meet to share their hand craft projects. This group is always open to new members of any age who are wishing to share their work or learn a new skill.
• Wednesday, Sept. 4:
At 9 a.m., Ms. Jess visits Valley Childcare with a traveling story time including crafts, songs and, of course, stories.
At 3:30 p.m., Ms. Jess will visit Kozy Kastle with her traveling story time.
From 5-7 p.m., Gaming Club will meet to play board and card games. Participants can also compete and explore on our Alienware gaming computers.
• Friday, Sept. 6:
At 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Story time and toddler time is about “Grandparents!” No registration required for these FREE programs.
• Saturday, Sept. 7:
At 10 a.m., Family Storytime with a block party after! Mellie the therapy dog will be visiting! All ages are welcome to attend and registration is not required for this FREE program.
Did you know we have a newsbank database? That means you have FREE online access to The Daily and Sunday Review online with your Spalding Memorial Library card. To access this service, you visit our website, www.spaldinglibrary.org, click on the online resources tab, then click on The Daily and Sunday Review icon. This will direct you to a screen asking for your library card number. Let us know if you have any questions about this service by calling or stopping in.
Our hours are Monday through Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Peruse our catalog and use our online databases at www.spaldinglibrary.org, like us on Facebook to follow our events and please call us with any questions at (570) 888-7117. We hope to see you soon for your reading, research and entertainment needs.
Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10:30 a.m. we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme will be “Counting is Cool!” We’ll be reading number-related stories and doing some counting games and crafts. New faces are always welcome!
• Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10:30 a.m., we will have One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
• Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m., LEGO Club is returning with a zipline challenge! We will use LEGOs and parachute cord to create the longest ziplines possible to test with LEGO figurines. All elementary and middle school aged children are invited to attend – no pre-registration necessary!
Save the date for upcoming programs at Sayre Public Library:
Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 5:30-7 p.m., Sayre Public Library will host a program on Investigations with Darlene Adams. Darlene is a highly skilled Internet researcher and the owner of E-infoseek.com. A specialist in online investigations, her company supports both the legal and private investigative communities. Types of cases that she has worked on include fraud investigation, embezzlement, missing persons, and murders, as well as those who have been wrongfully accused of crimes. In addition to holding a M.B.A. from Northeastern University, she also received a Certificate in Professional Investigation from Boston University. This program is an opportunity for the public to learn some search techniques and to ask questions about their own searches.
Sayre Public Library has recently mailed out letters for the annual Fund Drive. Thank you to everyone who has already donated – every dollar given helps the library provide our community with books, technology, and programming for children and adults. In case we missed you, there are fund drive envelopes available at the circulation desk. Stop by to update your account and make a donation in the library, or take an envelope with you to mail later.
Sayre Public Library has a wide array of periodicals that can be read within the library or checked out to enjoy at home. We subscribe to thirty-five different magazines including Time, People, Cook’s Illustrated, Magnolia Journal, The Atlantic, Better Homes and Gardens, Consumer Reports, and National Geographic. We also offer five local and national daily newspapers and three local weekly newspapers.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
