Nativity
Pictured is a scene from the Live Nativity held last year in Rome, Pa. This year’s Live Nativity will be a little different, due to COVID. The event will be drive-through only.

ROME – A live nativity will be held Sunday, Dec. 27 from 4-6 p.m. at the Rome Vigilante Fire Co. grounds, Route 187, Rome. The live nativity will be drive-through only.

Monetary donations from visitors will be accepted that evening to benefit Grace Connection.

The event is sponsored by Rome Presbyterian Church, Rome United Methodist Church and North Orwell Union Church.

