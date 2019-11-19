MANSFIELD – The Mansfield University Police Academy graduated 18 cadets from the 36th class of municipal police on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Straughn Hall.
The 2019 graduating class included: Antonio Blackson, Williamsport; Ian Creech, Coudersport; Gaven DeWert, Cowanesque; Trent Dunlap, South Williamsport; Dakota Eaton, Eldred; Tori Fitzwater, Columbia Cross Roads; David Fizzano, Morris; Brett Garbrick, Williamsport; Courtney Gleco, Williamsport; Cynthia Griffin, Bucks County; Tristan Johnson, Jersey Shore; Joseph Katalinas, Williamsport; Andrew Krise, Lindley, N.Y.; Destiny Marshall, Clinton County; Jonathan Martinez, Pittston; Seth Murrelle, Sayre; Eryn Suttle, Woolrich; and Scott Tanner, Elkland.
The Mansfield University Police Academy is an Act 120 program certified by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and is required for anyone seeking to become a municipal police officer in Pennsylvania. The program requires 919 hours of instruction and utilizes certified instructors who are employed in the law enforcement and legal fields. The academy is available on a full-time and part-time basis.
