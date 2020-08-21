TROY — The Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park would like to invite all veterans, active service men and women, and their families to Patriots in the Park on Saturday, September 12.
Some of our highlights will include the Penn York Highlanders performance, the presentations of the Korean Ambassador of Peace award and two Quilts of Valor. Our featured speaker this year is Navy veteran and Canton High School alumnus Dan Shaffer.
We will have representatives from the offices of Representative Clint Owlett, Representative Tina Pickett, Senator Gene Yaw, and the Bradford County Commissioners. The Veterans Affairs new mobile unit and the new Bradford County Bookmobile will both be on site. The Bradford County Library system will be there to answer questions and share information about their programming. The Dairy Princess council members will be available to help serve some sweet treats!
Although our event will be slightly different than previous years to accommodate for COVID prevention restrictions, we still hope to have a great time. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the program kicking off at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the Nature Center Pavilion in the park. Light refreshments and beverages will be available.
The Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park is a non-profit group that supports the activities of the park. If you are interested in joining the group or would like to work with us to bring new programming to the park, please contact the Park office at 570-297-2734 or check out the Facebook page for meeting times.
