CONWAY, S.C. – Aubrey Sumner of Sayre earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education in elementary education from Coastal Carolina University on Dec. 17, 2019, during the fall commencement ceremony.

More than 700 students were eligible to participate in commencement ceremonies at Coastal Carolina University on Dec. 17, 2019, marking the last class of the decade to graduate from CCU. Ron Daise, vice president for creative education at Brookgreen Gardens, was the special speaker during the two commencement ceremonies.

