Henn – Bailey
Sheri Lin Henn and Andrew John Bailey were united in marriage on March 17, 2021 in Wind Gap, Pa.
The wedding was officiated by Douglas Schlegel. The bride was given in marriage by Linda Henn.
The bride is the daughter of Linda Henn of Macungie, Pa.
Sheri is a graduate of Freedom Area High School and Northampton Community College.
She is employed as a medical biller at St. Luke’s Hospital in Allentown, Pa.
The groom is the son of John and Cathy Bailey of Waverly, N.Y.
Andrew is a graduate of Waverly Jr.-Sr. High School.
He is employed as parts manager for Push and Pull Auto Body in Allentown, Pa.
The couple plans a reception to be held at a later date.
Following a Pocono Mountain wedding trip retreat, the couple resides in Wind Gap, Pa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.