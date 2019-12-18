Waverly:
The theme for this morning’s Story Time at the Waverly Free Library is Happy Holidays! We begin at 10:15 a.m. with a craft, songs, and stories. Because of the holiday schedule, we will not have Story Time until Jan. 8.
The library will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, but we will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.
We start 2020 with a great First Sundays program on Jan. 5, as local author Maggie Barnes will talk about her new book, “The Glory Hill Diaries,” as well as having signed copies available for purchase. The event will start at 1 p.m., and refreshments will be served.
Stay tuned for an announcement about our annual Bob Fox Trivia Competition, set for early March.
The library is pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
