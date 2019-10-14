The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:
Patrick Haidinger of Endicott, N.Y., to Danielle M. Rinkewich of Endwell, N.Y.
Eric J. Northrup of Athens to Angela Coyle of Chemung, N.Y.
Brady L. Johnson of Towanda to Katie Maryott of Towanda.
Charles C. Kithcart of Rome to Sabrina Robinson of Rome.
Steven Spiak Jr. of Columbia Cross Roads to Jenalyn Rockwell of Columbia Cross Roads.
Paul Wood of Gillett to Marla K. Rickabaugh of Troy.
Michael Broome of Athens to Marisa Hite of Athens.
Eric John Lloyd of Stevensville to Jessica Hotaling of Stevensville.
Corey J. Ryan of Horseheads, N.Y., to Stacy Dunbar of Athens.
Elmer Beidleman of Sayre to Brittany Hovan of Sayre.
Gregory Seip of Millerton to Melissa M. Killian of Canton.
Ryan J. Comfort of Troy to Brittany Kline of Troy.
Matthew Baer of Gillett to Jennifer Vesneske of Gillett.
Jeffrey Mastrantuono of Waverly, N.Y., to Cassandra Morey of Chemung, N.Y.
Blair A. Kinsman of Troy to Chelsea Mattocks of Troy.
Anthony C. Eberle of Towanda to Lisa M. Betts of Towanda.
Nathanael A. Brown of Monroeton to Emily Brown of Monroeton.
Daniel Ehrets of Chenango Forks, N.Y., to Dounia Fontana of Sayre.
Grant L. Cole of Ralston, Pa., to Tango S. Marbaker of Canton.
Joseph V. Gallo of Nichols, N.Y., to Jessica Barnhart of Nichols, N.Y.
Casey Bonardi of Wyalusing to Amanda Worrell of Wyalusing.
Alexander C. Blazer of Troy to Emily E. Doud of Troy.
Jason Tomlinson of Athens to Melinda Garris of Athens.
Nickolas R. Reynolds of Wyalusing to Amy Dunfee of Wyalusing.
James Hyjek of Athens to Gina M. Mosier of Athens.
Jason Sonnema of Gillett to Jessica Saxon of Gillett.
Benton J. Fiester of Forksville to Darby Lynn Machmer of Forksville.
