Athens:
This week at the Spalding Memorial Library we will have programs for all ages!
The library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 in observation of Presidents’ Day.
Miss Jess will be taking the library out into the community three times this week. She will visit Little Harvard on Feb. 18 at 9:30 a.m. On Feb. 19 she will visit Head Start 1 at 9 a.m. and Kozy Kastle at 3:30 p.m. When Miss Jess goes to our community childcare centers, she takes a little bit of the library to children who may not otherwise make it to story time. She brings books to read aloud, a craft, and, for some, a small rotating collection of library books to be borrowed for two weeks. It is our hope that we will inspire a love of reading and lifelong learning in as many children in our community as possible.
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, a writing club meeting will be held in the conference room at 5:30 p.m. We always welcome new members to open their creative pathways with us! Come one, come all!
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
On Feb. 19, Join us for a fun-filled evening with the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill! Come learn about sled dogs, meet the dogs, and find out about an exciting new event happening in March. All ages are invited!
Adult book club will be held on Feb. 20. The 1 p.m. group will be reading “Before We Were Yours” and the 6 p.m. meeting will be reading “The Storied Life of AJ Fikry.” New members are always welcome. In March we will be reading “A Man Called Ove” and “Rising Out of Hatred.”
Story time on Friday, Feb. 21, will be themed around “Monkeys” for both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, and crafts all about “Monkeys!” The puppet theatre will also be performing!
We’ll see you soon at the library!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.