ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS meeting luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at noon at the Airport Seniors Center Community Hall (take Pitney Street to Pennsylvania Avenue to Cessna Drive, turn left on Piper Avenue). Lunch will be pizza, dessert and Jell-O. Bring your own table service and beverage. Call Ginny Malone for more details at (570) 423-9029. New members welcome.
ALL E.I. DUPONT RETIREES are welcome to meet at Fortune Buffet on Elmira Street, Athens Township, on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 11:30 a.m. for lunch. Check out the Fortune Buffet website for menu and pricing.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Please note: we will be re-registering all new clients. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL will be served Thursday, Aug. 12, takeout only, from 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The AUMW will serve chicken sandwich, pasta salad, applesauce, chips and homemade cookies. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.