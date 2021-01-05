WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in December:
Memorials: “Woodworking: The Complete Step-by-Step Manual,” given in memory of Cliff Davis by Troy High School Class of 1957; and “Great Book of Woodworking Projects,” given in memory of Robert Taylor by Troy High School Class of 1957.
Fiction: “Violent Peace” by David Poyer; “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig; “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts; “Daylight” by David Baldacci; “Piece of My Heart” by Mary Higgins Clark; “Head Wounds” by Michael McGarrity; and “Fool Me Twice” by Jeffry Lindsay.
Non Fiction: “The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln, and the Struggle for Freedom” by H.W. Brands.
Audiobooks: “Dark Tides” by Philippa Gregory; “Songteller” by Dolly Parton; and “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline.
Christian fiction: “The Coffee Corner” by Amy Clipston; “A Castaway in Cornwall” by Julie Klassen; and “The Gentleman and the Thief” by Sarah Eden.
Large Type: “Something Worth Doing” by Jane Kirkpatrick; “The Heart of a Hero” by Susan May Warren; and “These Nameless Things” by Shawn Smucker.
DVDs: “Becky” with Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, and Joel McHale; “The Rental” with Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, and Toby Huss; “The King of Staten Island” with Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, and Bel Powley; and “Tenet” with John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
