Datebooks
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH meets Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Mary, Our Blessed Mother,” presented by Maureen Wright. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Dec. 19 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Vanessa Roshak will be providing musical entertainment, playing the flute. Please bring a dish to share and own table service. All Bradford/Sullivan county seniors/retirees are invited to enjoy food, fellowship and fun.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM meets Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
INDOOR FARMERS MARKET is held Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Guthrie/Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria, Sayre. Held Wednesdays until Dec. 18.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
