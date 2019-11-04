Athens:
This week at the Spalding Memorial Library we will have programs for all ages!
Miss Jess will be taking the library out into the community three times this week. She will visit Valley Childcare on the 4th of November at 9 a.m. On Tuesday, the 5th of November, Miss Jess will visit Sally Babcock’s Daycare at 9 a.m. On the 6th of November, Miss Jess will participate in Lynch-Bustin’s Career Day from 8:15-11:45 a.m., then she will visit Kozy Kastle at 3:30 p.m.
When Miss Jess goes to our community childcare centers, she takes a little bit of the library to children who may not otherwise make it to story time. She brings books to read aloud, a craft, and, for some, a small rotating collection of library books to be borrowed for two weeks. It is our hope that we will inspire a love of reading and lifelong learning in as many children in our community as possible.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, we will be hosting Thanksgiving Kids Crafts for All Ages from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
The Lyme Disease Awareness Group will also be meeting on the 5th from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
The first meeting of Writing Club will happen on Thursday, Nov. 7. Open to teens and adults. There will be an activity at the beginning of each meeting to get everyone’s creative juices flowing, and after that, everyone will be free to write, edit, and chat with more experienced writers. Open to people in all stages of the writing process. Have any questions, do not hesitate to call!
Story time on Friday, Nov. 1, will be themed around Owls for both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, and crafts all about owls!
We are still looking for vendors for our annual Christmas Market on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There is a registration fee of $10. There will be crafts inside for kids and a fire pit to keep warm! Please contact Meaghann at (570) 888-7117 with any questions.
We’ll see you soon at the library!
